India evacuates diplomats amid security concerns

August 18, 2021 4:40 pm
People are fleeing Afghanistan in the wake of the Taliban's takeover. [Source: BBC]

The India’s Foreign Ministry says it has evacuated its ambassador and all other diplomats from Afghanistan.

They were flown out in a special military flight on yesterday to the Hindon airbase near capital Delhi.

The aircraft was carrying around 150 people, including diplomats, officials, security personnel and some stranded Indians.

India’s foreign minister, S Jaishankar called the evacuation process a “difficult and complicated” exercise.

