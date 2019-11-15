Home

India enters 'total lockdown' after spike in cases

March 25, 2020 3:48 pm
India has seen a sharp increase in coronavirus cases in recent days [Source: BBC]

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi has imposed a nationwide lockdown in an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The restrictions came into force at midnight and will be enforced for 21 days.

He appealed for people not to panic – but crowds quickly mobbed stores in the capital, Delhi, and other cities.

Correspondents say it is not clear how – or even if – people will now be allowed out to buy food and other essentials.

