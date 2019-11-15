India denies entry to UK Labour MP critical of government

India has denied entry to a UK Labour MP who was critical of the government’s controversial decision to revoke Kashmir’s special status last year.

Debbie Abrahams, who chairs a parliamentary group on Kashmir, said she was denied a standard e-visa at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi airport.

Immigration officials did not explain the reason for their decision.

She expressed concern last year over India’s move to revoke partial autonomy for the part of Kashmir it administers.

The decision to strip the state of its semi-autonomous powers was widely welcomed in India, but there has been some international opposition, particularly from liberal lawmakers.

Ms Abrahams, MP for Oldham East and Saddleworth, was travelling to India on a personal visit. After she landed in Delhi on Monday on an Emirates flight, she was told that her visa had been rejected.

“I’m prepared to let the fact that I’ve been treated like a criminal go, and I hope they will let me visit my family and friends,” she said in a statement.