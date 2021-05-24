Home

India delivers 1 billion COVID vaccines

CNN
October 21, 2021 4:54 pm
[Source: CNN]

India has administered more than 1 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses, a remarkable feat just months after the second wave of infection killed thousands of people across the country.

But as India celebrated passing the milestone on Thursday, some experts warned the pandemic threat was not over in a nation of 1.3 billion, millions of people are yet to receive any dose at all.

So far, India has fully vaccinated just 30% of its adult population and given one dose to 74%, according to India’s Ministry of Health on October 16. Those statistics don’t include children under 18 who make-up 41% of India’s population and aren’t yet eligible for the jab.

But even as India races to fully vaccinate its adult population, the country is opening up and exporting millions of vaccine doses. On Friday, the first foreign tourists arrived in the country after an almost 18-month pause, and within the country, millions are travelling to celebrate various festivals, with movement expected to increase in November during Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights.”

Experts fear that interstate travel and the possibility of new variants could lead to a third surge in infection — leaving unvaccinated people and children most at risk.

Up to 8 million doses are being administered on a typical day, but the Indian Medical Association is calling for the government to cease exports until more people are vaccinated at home.

