India COVID crisis: Hospitals buckle under record surge

India’s healthcare system is buckling as a record surge in COVID-19 cases puts pressure on hospital beds and drains oxygen supplies.

Families are left pleading for their relatives who are desperately ill, with some patients left untreated for hours.

Crematoriums are organizing mass funeral pyres.

Article continues after advertisement

On Friday India reported 332,730 new cases of coronavirus, setting a world record for a second day running. Deaths were numbered at 2,263 in 24 hours.