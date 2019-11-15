India Citizenship Amendment Act: Fresh violence erupts in Delhi

A massive protest has broken out in India’s capital Delhi, as anger at a citizenship law spreads across the country.

Images from the city’s Seelampur area showed stone-throwing crowds confronting police officers. Police retaliated with tear gas and batons.

Local reports say several protesters and officers were injured.

The protest comes days after clashes between police and protesters in Delhi left at least 50 people injured.

The new law offers citizenship to non-Muslims from three nearby countries.