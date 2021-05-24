Home

India blocks foreign funding for Mother Teresa charity

| @BBCWorld
December 28, 2021 11:30 am
The Missionaries of Charity run community kitchens, schools and hospices across India [Source: BBC]

India’s government has refused to renew the foreign-funding licence for a charity founded by Mother Teresa.

The Missionaries of Charity has thousands of nuns supervising projects like homes for abandoned children, schools, clinics and hospices.

On Christmas Day, India’s home ministry announced it had not renewed the registration due to “adverse inputs”.

Hindu hardliners have long accused the charity of using its programmes to convert people to Christianity.

The charity has denied these allegations.

In a statement on Monday, it confirmed that its renewal application had been denied, and that it would not operate any foreign funding accounts “until the matter is resolved”.

Earlier the chief minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee, drew criticism after tweeting that the government had frozen the charity’s bank accounts. But the government and the country have both since denied that the accounts were frozen.

The Kolkata-based charity was founded in 1950 by Mother Teresa, a Roman Catholic nun who moved to India from her native Macedonia.

It is one of the world’s best-known Catholic charities. Mother Teresa was awarded a Nobel Peace Prize in 1979 for her humanitarian work, and she was declared a saint by Pope Francis in 2016, 19 years after her death.

