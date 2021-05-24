Home

India bids farewell to beloved singer

| @BBCWorld
February 7, 2022 10:45 am
[Source: BBC]

Lata Mangeshkar, one of India’s most beloved singers, has been cremated in Mumbai with full state honours.

Mangeshkar, whose voice was the soundtrack to hundreds of Bollywood films, died aged 92 on Sunday.

PM Narendra Modi and stars of the entertainment industry attended the funeral, where large crowds gathered to pay their respects.

Her extraordinary career spanned more than half a century and she recorded thousands of songs in 36 languages.

Two days of national mourning will follow the funeral and the national flag will be flown at half-mast throughout the country.

Crowds gathered outside her home, where her coffin began its journey to a city park where it was publicly cremated. Mr Modi was among those who laid flowers on the pyre.

Few stars in India are afforded the honour of a state funeral but as crowds gathered at Mumbai’s Sivaji Park, it was a reminder of Lata Mangeshkar’s unique appeal.

Hundreds of people from all ages and backgrounds lined up to get a glimpse of her funeral pyre, and say a final farewell.

As a Bollywood playback singer, Lata Mangeshkar’s voice was the soundtrack to hundreds of Indian films – and to countless more lives. Her songs were played at weddings, funerals and national events, her career spanned more than seven decades.

She leaves a legacy as old as independent India itself. It’s hard to name an artist as prolific – aside from her sister Asha Bhosle who was among the mourners at today’s funeral. Lata Mangeshkar has recorded more songs than The Beatles and the Rolling Stones combined.

Affectionately known as India’s “Didi” or sister, for millions in this country, and around the world, this loss feels personal. If Bollywood is the soul of India, then Lata Mangeshkar was its beating heart.

 

