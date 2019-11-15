India arrests dozens over call centre 'drug cartel' scam

Indian police have arrested more than 50 people in Delhi on suspicion of being involved in an international call centre scam.

The group is accused of defrauding more than 4,500 people in the United States and other countries.

The suspects allegedly took more than $14 million (£10 million) in total.

They allegedly told their victims that they faced legal action because their details were being used to pay international drug cartels.

Victims paid up to avoid legal action as the team claimed to be law enforcement officers.