World

In Buffalo, Biden mourns victims, says ‘evil will not win’

Associated Press

May 18, 2022 8:00 am

President Joe Biden speaks at the Delavan Grider Community Center in Buffalo, N.Y. [Source: AP News]

BUFFALO (AP) — President Joe Biden on Tuesday condemned the poison of white supremacy and said the nation must “reject the lie” of the racist “replacement theory” espoused by the shooter who killed 10 Black people in Buffalo.

Speaking to victims’ families, local officials and first responders, Biden said America’s diversity is its strength and the nation must not be distorted by a “hateful minority.”

“In America, evil will not win, I promise you,” Biden said. “Hate will not prevail, white supremacy will not have the last word.”

Article continues after advertisement

Biden spoke after he and first lady Jill Biden paid their respects at a makeshift memorial of blossoms, candles and messages of condolence outside the Tops supermarket, where on Saturday a young man armed with an assault rifle targeted Black people in the deadliest racist attack in the U.S. since Biden took office.

In Buffalo, the president was confronting anew the forces of hatred he frequently says called him back to seek the White House.

“Jill and I have come to stand with you, and to the families, we have come to grieve with you,” Biden said. He added: “Now’s the time for people of all races, from every background, to speak up as a majority and American and reject white supremacy.”

Replacement theory is a racist ideology, which has moved from white nationalist circles to mainstream, that alleges white people and their influence are being intentionally “replaced” by people of color.

“It’s important for him to show up for the families and the community and express his condolences,” said Derrick Johnson, the president of the NAACP. “But we’re more concerned with preventing this from happening in the future.”

It’s unclear how Biden will try to do that. Proposals for new gun restrictions have routinely been blocked by Republicans, and racist rhetoric espoused on the fringes of the nation’s politics has only grown louder.

Asked about gun legislation, Biden said at the airport, “It’s going to be very difficult. … I’m not going to give up trying.”

Biden’s condemnation of white supremacy is a message he has delivered several times since he became the first president to specifically address it in an inaugural speech, calling it “domestic terrorism that we must confront.” However, such beliefs remain an entrenched threat at a time when his administration has been focused on addressing the pandemic, inflation and the war in Ukraine.

In his remarks Tuesday, Biden paid tribute to each of the 10 people who lost their lives, describing them as model citizens, beacons of their community and deeply committed to family.

Three more people were wounded. Nearly all the victims were Black, including all of those who died.

The shooter’s hateful writings echoed those of the white supremacists who marched with torches in 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia, a scene that Biden said inspired his decision to run against President Donald Trump in 2020 and that drove him to join what he calls the “battle for the soul of America.”

Payton Gendron, 18, was arrested at the supermarket and charged with murder. He has pleaded not guilty.

Before the shooting, Gendron is reported to have posted online a screed overflowing with racism and antisemitism. The writer of the document described himself as a supporter of Dylann Roof, who killed nine Black parishioners at a church in Charleston, South Carolina, in 2015, and Brenton Tarrant, who targeted mosques in New Zealand in 2019.

Investigators are looking at Gendron’s connection to what’s known as the “great replacement” theory, which baselessly claims white people are being intentionally overrun by other races through immigration or higher birth rates.

“I condemn those who spread the lie for power, political gain and for profit,” Biden said, stopping short of naming those he believes responsible for perpetuating it.

The claims are often interwoven with antisemitism, with Jews identified as the culprits. During the 2017 “Unite the Right” march in Charlottesville, the white supremacists chanted “Jews will not replace us.”

“These actions we’ve seen, these hate-filled attacks, represent the views of a hateful minority,” Biden said.

“We have to refuse to live in a country where black people going about a weekly grocery shopping can be gunned down by weapons of war deployed in a racist cause,” he added. “We have to refuse live in a country where fear and lies are packaged for power and for profit.”

His commentary reflects how this conspiratorial view of immigration has spread through the Republican Party ahead of this year’s midterm elections, which will determine control of Congress.

Facebook advertisements posted last year by the campaign committee of Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., said Democrats want a “PERMANENT ELECTION INSURRECTION” by granting amnesty to illegal immigrants. The plan would “overthrow our current electorate and create a permanent liberal majority in Washington.”

Alex DeGrasse, a senior adviser to Stefanik’s campaign, said Monday she “has never advocated for any racist position or made a racist statement.” He criticized “sickening and false reporting” about her advertisements.

Stefanik is the third-ranking leader of the House Republican caucus, replacing Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., who angered the party with her denunciations of Trump after the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

Cheney, in a tweet on Monday, said the caucus’ leadership “has enabled white nationalism, white supremacy, and anti-Semitism. History has taught us that what begins with words ends in far worse.”

Replacement theory rhetoric has also rippled through Republican primary campaigns.

Although Biden has not spoken directly about replacement theory, his warnings about racism remain a fixture of his public speeches.

Three days before the Buffalo shooting, at a Democratic fundraiser in Chicago, Biden said, “I really do think we’re still in the battle for the soul of America.”

 

Ratu Suliano owns Namosi province: FICAC witness

Ruling on notice in the Amadea case

Rabuka says India trip was for medical purposes

Fiji received $430m during the COVID period

Landowners will continue to be supported: PM

Learn to make adjustments: Dr Reddy

Five percent women in government shipping services

Man pleads not guilty to rape charges

Tourism Industry signs Collective Agreement with Union

Over 3000 child abuse cases in two years

Ministry works in the best interest of children

Fiji finals in August

Farebrother challenge at Ratu Cakobau Park

Veteran’s tournament pools drawn

Ioane brothers may miss Brumbies clash

Potter to lead Bulldogs

Amber Heard denies striking Johnny Depp and doctoring photos

US assesses North Korea preparing for possible long range missile test

Powell: Fed to keep hiking rates until it controls inflation

Fall of Mariupol appears at hand; fighters leave steel plant

Musk wars with Twitter over his buyout deal - on Twitter

Mocenacagi back in Fiji 7s squad

Cannes Film Festival opens with Zelenskyy video address

In Buffalo, Biden mourns victims, says ‘evil will not win’

Mariupol: Ukraine doing everything to save remaining fighters

Amber Heard questioned about drug use after accusing Johnny Depp of becoming a 'monster' when under the influence

Jamal Edwards honoured with music industry award

Confusion over charge laid

The People’s Alliance is stable: Ditoka

Fiji requires appropriate skills: Koya

Byrne hopes some will make Flying Fijians squad

We’ll challenge every team:Rewa Coach

Liverpool keeps title race alive

MP’s counsel to deliver opening address

Retired colonel speaks out on Russian TV

Sivo to feature in NSW Cup on Friday

Two teams for Suva in men’s netball meet

Video bus driver bailed

Dolokoto delivered at flanker: Byrne

Police brutality must not be condoned: Union

Ratu Suliano has no house in Namosi: FICAC

Sahib resigns, Shivam in as Nasinu coach

Internal audit of COVID expenses

War Crimes Watch: Targeting schools, Russia bombs the future

Martin’s replacement in question for Broncos

France names first female Prime Minister in 30 years

Sri Lanka down to last day of petrol

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are married

Northern Ireland: Could the EU and UK face a trade war?

US agrees to ease Trump-era sanctions on Cuba

Nasa rover begins key drive to find life on Mars

Surge seen in flu like illness

Byrne fires up players ahead of Crusaders clash

Freehold Buy Back scheme progressing well

Davids out of Springboks 7s squad

Sexual predator jailed for 19 years

FEO team moves to NZ

Nadi going in as underdogs

Passion leads to Success: Khatun

Coleen Rooney says texts between Vardy and agent were evil

Mariupol: Hundreds of besieged Ukrainian soldiers evacuated

Ratu Suliano lied about address: FICAC

Samoa eases some Covid restrictions

Twitter boss hits back on Musk doubts over fake accounts

Johnny Depp hit me on honeymoon, says Amber Heard

39 new COVID cases recorded

Police officer suspended, bus driver charged

Justice Thushara to continue in case

Turkey threatens to block Finland and Sweden Nato bids

Let’s work together to end discrimination and violence against LGBTQI individuals: Vulavou

Connectivity critical for North development

Sivo extends stay with Eels

Actress Zara Phythian and husband jailed for child sex offences

Bank governor in 'apocalyptic' warning over rising food prices

Bank governor in 'apocalyptic' warning over rising food prices

Ukraine war impact: McDonald's to leave Russia for good after 30 years

Harry Styles' new album Harry's House charms music critics

Driver’s assault concerns bus operators

Another earthquake rattles Suva

Drua works on breakdown

Arsenal’s top four hopes dashed

Fijiana 7s moves camp

Amputations are done to save lives

Fiji FA assured of good ground condition

Teachers are mandatory reporters: Poole

Gavidi shoulders responsibility for Gospel

Government focused on connecting people

Bulldogs search for new coach

Marathon to end violence begins

Health System remains a key priority: Seam

World Cup winner Jantjies arrested in Johannesburg

Leptospirosis claims five more lives

HRDC condemns police brutality

Travis Scott returns to the stage

Deadly figures: Two new diabetes cases daily

Police to investigate alleged assault video

Child, 2 found dead in swimming pool

Cirikidaveta out of Crusaders clash

Global wheat prices jump after India export ban

More than a million COVID cases feared

Court order part of the referral pathway

Fiji FACT champs feeling the pressure

$1.6M Project to boost Digital infrastructure in the Pacific Islands

Certain cancer drugs are not available: Dr Waqainabete

Knowledge sharing and respect is vital: AG

Nadi to work on hiccups

Full lunar eclipse creates rare super blood Moon

Panthers’ power-run sends out warning

Minister clarifies relocation costs

EasyJet offers £1,000 bonus as airlines battle to recruit staff

Byrne impressed with young Drua leader

N.Y. suspect in racist shooting questioned after threat last year

Judge to deliver ruling on MP’s case tomorrow

Judgment on former SG’s case deferred

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi Were Twinning at Stranger Things Season 4 Premiere

Service Labasa 7s to be all inclusive

Government will provide for all Fijians

Girmitiyas helped safeguard iTaukei population

Labasa, a team to watch: Yusuf

FNU gets US support

Carers must have a clean record: Tukutukulevu

Rural schools create upsets

FEO registers 17 new voters in Australia

Somalia's new president elected by 327 people

100 festivals commit to tackling the issue

Tourism Fiji’s Corporate Plan to pave way forward

Females urged to pursue their dream

Pope rallies from knee pain to proclaim 10 new saints

Ukraine war: Global wheat prices jump after India export ban

Young Fijians undergo empowerment training

WAF CEO inspects projects in Ovalau

Ratu Suliano’s recusal application hearing continues

Buffalo shooting: Gunman deliberately sought black victims: Mayor

Britney Spears announces 'devastating' miscarriage

Ukraine war: Sweden and Finland confirm Nato plans

PM hits out at Ro Filipe over land issue

Contradictory statement about mass migration

Unity Fiji to field 55 candidates

MP’s trial to begin today

We’ll try to lift our standard: Derenalagi

Health staff not involved in claims of vaccine removal: Waqainabete

Investment market making huge progress: Koya

Midwifery curriculum at FNU reviewed

Family organizes graduation rite for late son

PM sends his condolences to UAE’s Crown Prince

Back to the drawing board for Nanukuloa

Man City has one hand on Premier League title

Last minute try saves Chiefs

Youngsters shine for Roosters

Failure can’t cope with perseverance: Byrne

Lautoka thrashes Nadroga in DPL

Elon Musk puts Twitter deal on hold over fake account details

Youth essential for economic stability: Sayed-Khaiyum

Execution of NCF Strategy to begin soon

TKO win for Charlo

New site identified for Laucala District

5745 COVID cases in NZ today, 15 deaths reported

Ukraine wins, while the UK's Sam Ryder comes second

Gold FM ROC Market attracts huge crowd

Storm winger charged

Abortion rights backers rally in anger over post-Roe future

Teen's toy train set to break Guinness World Record

North Korea reports 15 more suspected COVID-19 deaths

Tikina Yale steps up to eliminate illegal drug trade

Crusaders next for Drua

Bati center in fine form

Fiji is open to its people: PM

Man given suspended sentence

Gynecological care for women: Waqainabete

Teenager cops two-year sentence for robbery

Former Australia cricketer dies aged 46 in car crash

Wainiqolo magic as Toulon makes ECC final

Nine dead in shooting at Buffalo supermarket

We had to win: Derenalagi

Fiji is blessed with diverse religious traditions: PM

Three wins in a row for Silktails

Purpose of Rabuka’s visit remains unclear

Kikau and Koroisau shine in Panthers win

Painful Girmit era should be taught in school: PM

Liverpool wins FA Cup

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan elected UAE president

Academy Awards set 2023 Oscars for March 12

North Korea confirms 21 new deaths as it battles COVID-19

Second win for Drua

Government invest millions into FCS infrastructure

1987 coup motivated by ethnic hatred: PM

First loss for Naitasiri, hat-trick for Galala

Girmityas have contributed immensely to the country’s growth

Important win for Tailevu

Chaudhry pays tribute to Girmitya’s forefathers

Blue remain champions at Suva Grammar Inter-house

Actor Fred Ward, of ‘Tremors,’ ‘The Right Stuff’ fame, dies

Panthers to play without coach again

More work needed on jetties: Radrodro

Priceless advice for Asinate from Serevi

Talanoa platform boosts teacher engagement

Nasinu Secondary under-17 remain unbeaten

More cabin crew needed

Dozens die as blaze guts office building in India's capital Delhi

Eid Cup attracts 48 futsal teams