World

In 2021, judge warned of gay bar attacker’s shootout plans

Associated Press

December 17, 2022 10:00 am

In this image taken from El Paso County District Court video, Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, center, sits during a court appearance in Colorado Springs, Colo. [Source: AP]

A judge dismissed the 2021 kidnapping case against the Colorado gay nightclub shooter even though she had previously raised concerns about the defendant stockpiling weapons and explosives and planning a shootout, court transcripts obtained Friday by The Associated Press reveal.

Relatives, including the grandparents who claimed to have been kidnapped, had also told Judge Robin Chittum in August last year about Anderson Aldrich’s struggles with mental illness, during a hearing at which the judge said Aldrich needed treatment or “it’s going to be so bad,” according to the documents.

Yet no mention was made during Aldrich’s dismissal hearing this past July of the suspect’s violent behavior or the status of any mental health treatment.

Article continues after advertisement

And Chittum, who received a letter late last year from relatives of Aldrich’s grandparents warning the suspect was certain to commit murder if freed, eventually granted defense attorneys’ motion to dismiss the case because a deadline was looming to bring it to trial.

The revelation that Chittum regarded the defendant as a potentially serious threat adds to the advance warnings authorities are known to have had about Aldrich’s increasingly violent behavior and raise more questions about whether the recent mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs could have been prevented.

Five people were killed and 17 wounded in the Nov. 19 attack. Aldrich was charged last week with 305 criminal counts, including hate crimes and murder. Aldrich’s public defender has declined to talk about the case, and investigators have not released a motive.

Chittum’s comments in Aldrich’s kidnapping case had previously been under a court seal that was lifted last week. Chittum’s assistant Chad Dees said Friday that the judge declined to comment.

“You clearly have been planning for something else,” Chittum told Aldrich during the August 2021 hearing, the transcripts show, after the defendant testified about an affinity for shooting firearms and a history of mental health problems.

“It didn’t have to do with your grandma and grandpa. It was saving all these firearms and trying to make this bomb, and making statements about other people being involved in some sort of shootout and a huge thing. And then that’s kind of what it turned into,” the judge said.

Aldrich — whose defense lawyers say is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns — spoke to Chittum in court that day about repeated abuse as a child by their father and longtime struggles with severe PTSD and bipolar disorder.

(The vast majority of people with mental illnesses are not violent, studies show, and experts say most people who are violent do not have mental illnesses. Additionally, nonbinary people and advocates warn against making assumptions about people with nontraditional gender identities.)

Aldrich, who was largely raised by their grandparents, described sometimes refusing to take medications but then “getting on track” after moving to Colorado, getting a medical marijuana license and starting college, according to the transcripts.

“I also went to the (shooting range) as often as I could since the age of 16,” Aldrich testified, the transcripts show. “My mom and I would go … sometimes multiple times a week and have fun shooting. This is a major pastime for me. Going to school, working and then relaxing at the shooting range. It was highly therapeutic for me.”

When Aldrich’s grandparents made plans to move to Florida, the suspect started drinking liquor regularly and smoking heroin leading up to a 2021 bomb threat.

The charges in that case against Aldrich — who had stockpiled explosives and allegedly spoke of plans to become the “next mass killer” before engaging in an armed standoff with SWAT teams — were thrown out during a four-minute hearing this past July at which the prosecution didn’t even argue to keep the case active.

The prosecution was the responsibility solely of the district attorney, said Ian Farrell, associate professor at the University of Denver Sturm College of Law, noting that judges like Chittum have no power to force charges.

“Since a deadline for proceeding with (Aldrich’s) trial was coming up and the prosecution clearly was not ready to proceed … the trial judge had no choice but to dismiss the case,” Farrell said.

Howard Black, spokesperson for the district attorney’s office, has said he cannot share information about the kidnapping case because it’s part of the current investigation. El Paso County District Attorney Michael Allen has said his office did everything it could to prosecute the case, including trying to subpoena Aldrich’s mother, but has repeatedly declined to elaborate.

During the 2021 standoff, Aldrich allegedly told the frightened grandparents about firearms and bomb-making material in the basement of the home they all shared. Aldrich vowed not to let the grandparents interfere with plans to “go out in a blaze.”

Aldrich livestreamed on Facebook a subsequent confrontation with SWAT teams at the house of their mother, Laura Voepel, where the defendant eventually surrendered, was arrested and had weapons, ammunition and more than 100 pounds (45 kilograms) of explosive materials seized.

The FBI had received a tip on Aldrich a day before the threat but closed out the case just weeks later with no federal charges filed.

By August 2021, when Aldrich bonded out of jail, the grandparents were describing the suspect as a “sweet young” person, according to the transcripts. At two subsequent hearings that fall, defense attorneys described how Aldrich was attending therapy and was on medications, the transcripts show.

In an October 2021 courtroom exchange, Chittum told Aldrich to “hang in there with the meds.”

“It’s an adjustment period for sure,” Aldrich replied, to which the judge replied, “Yeah it will settle, don’t worry. Good luck.”

The case had been headed toward a plea agreement early this year but fell apart after family members stopped cooperating and prosecutors failed to successfully serve a subpoena to testify to Aldrich’s 69-year-old grandmother, who was bedridden in Florida.

There is scant discussion in the transcripts of efforts by prosecutors to subpoena other potential witnesses — including Aldrich’s mother, grandfather and a fourth person who is listed in court documents but not identified.

While authorities missed some warning signs about Aldrich’s capability for violence, the opposite happened across the country in Minnesota this week, where a man who said he idolized Aldrich was arrested after trying to buy grenades from an FBI informant and building an arsenal of automatic weapons to use against police, according to charges.

