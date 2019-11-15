Image appears to show nail-studded rods used in India-China brawl

An image has emerged showing a crude weapon purportedly used by Chinese forces in the fatal brawl along China’s disputed border with India on Monday.

The fight in the Galwan Valley left at least 20 Indian soldiers dead and raised tensions between the two powers.

China did not acknowledge any casualties among its forces. Both sides accused the other of an intrusion.

Article continues after advertisement

The border between the two nations in the region is poorly demarcated and can shift with geographical changes.

The image that emerged on Thursday showed crude weapons that appeared to be made from iron rods studded with nails.