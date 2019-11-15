World
'I'm all for masks,' says Trump in change of tone
BBC
July 2, 2020 2:57 pm
US President Donald Trump. [Source: BBC]
US President Donald Trump, who has long resisted wearing a mask in public, has said he likes face coverings and they make him look like the Lone Ranger.
Trump – who has avoided appearing in public with a mask – also maintained face coverings do not need to become mandatory to curb COVID-19’s spread.
He spoke as the US hit a new high of 52,000 new virus cases in one day.
The US now has nearly 2.7 million confirmed COVID-19 infections and more than 128,000 deaths.
When asked whether he would wear one, the president said if he were in a tight situation with people he would.
