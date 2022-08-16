Ikea shoppers flee attempt to lock down store

[Source: BBC]
There were chaotic scenes at a mall in Shanghai, with shoppers trying to escape as authorities tried to quarantine them.
Health officials were attempting to lock the store in Xuhui district down as a customer had been in close contact with a positive Covid case.
Videos show the guards closing the doors at one point, but a crowd forced them open and made their escape.
Shanghai endured a severe two-month lockdown earlier this year.
Since then, in line with the country’s strict “zero-Covid” strategy, the city of 20 million people has ordered flash lockdowns of areas where positive cases or their close contacts have been detected.
Many have been locked down in unusual locations – including hot pot restaurants, gyms and offices.
