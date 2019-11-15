Idris Elba tested positive for COVID-19

Luther actor Idris Elba has tested positive for coronavirus.

Elba was at a youth empowerment event in London on March 4 attended by the wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

He posed for photos with Sophie Trudeau, who’s now tested positive for coronavirus.

Elba posted on twitter that this morning he tested positive for Covid 19.

He went on to say he has no symptoms so far but has been isolated since he found out about his possible exposure to the virus.

He ended the message with “No panic.”

Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton was also at the event and posed for pictures.