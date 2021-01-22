Idaho man wins lottery for the sixth time

An Idaho man in the United States has won the lotto for the sixth time.
Bryan Moss, won a $250,000 prize from a Crossword scratch game on Thursday marking his sixth ever lotto win.
Moss, says he plays regularly because he knows it benefits Idaho schools.
He plans to put his winnings aside for his daughter’s education.
