Iceland stores to open early for older shoppers

| @BBCWorld
March 17, 2020 10:17 am
The Iceland store in West Belfast has set aside an hour for elderly shoppers [Source: BBC]

Some Iceland stores will open one hour early to allow older shoppers to buy food when it is quieter amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Iceland said it was not a company policy, but it was allowing individual stores to decide how best to meet the needs of shoppers in their local areas.

The move comes as supermarkets continue to try to stop customers stockpiling.

Several supermarkets have limited the sales of certain products to avoid them selling out completely.

Iceland’s Kennedy Centre store in West Belfast will let older customers shop on their own between 08:00 and 09:00 every day from Wednesday.

“We just want to make sure the experience is as stress-free as possible,” store manager Danny Burke said.

