IAEA mission expected to visit Zaporizhzhia in the 'next few days'

[Source: BBC News]

International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors are expected to go to the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia power plant “in the next few days” amid renewed shelling at the facility and mounting fears over a potential nuclear accident.

IAEA Chief says consultations are continuing with all parties with the aim to send an expert mission in the next few days to help ensure nuclear safety and security in Ukraine.

The IAEA’s announcement comes as both Russia’s Defense Ministry and Ukraine’s nuclear operator Energoatom says the site was shelled repeatedly over the past 24 hours.

Energoatom says the plant is reconnected to Ukraine’s electricity grid a day after it went offline for the first time in its history.

Russian attacks have been ongoing in the wider Zaporizhzhia region. On Sunday, Oleksandr Starukh, Head of Zaporizhzhia Region Civil Military administration, said Russian shelling in Zaporizhzhia’s Tavriyske village destroyed 15 houses.

Starukh also said that a day before police received reports of shelling on a four-story residential building in the village of Kamianka in Zaporizhzhia oblast’s Pology district — leading to the death of four civilians, including two minors.

The Russian Ministry of Defense said Sunday that it hit the Motor Sich plant in Zaporizhzhia where Ukrainian military helicopters are repaired. Ukrainian officials have not commented on this claim and Ukraine does not comment on military losses. CNN cannot independently verify this claim.