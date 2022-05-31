'I watched from afar Russia’s latest merciless assault on Severodonetsk'

[Source: BBC]

Russian forces have entered the city of Severodonetsk, as they continue their attempts to capture the eastern Donbas region of Ukraine.

One of the region’s governors says that the bombardment of the industrial centre is so intense that they have given up counting the casualties.

Just days ago, I watched from a rooftop in Lysychansk as, on the horizon, its twin city of Severodonetsk was being bombed indiscriminately.

Shells were landing every minute on its length and breath.

Severodonetsk was burning.

Lysychansk itself has been drained of life.

A few people still go out on the streets, but they are mostly deserted. Artillery fire is a regular threat.

The air carried on the summer breeze is gritty with dust from smoke and pulverised buildings.

Having failed to conquer all of Ukraine, Russian forces are now targeting Donbas – made up of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

If Severodonetsk and Lysychansk fall, the whole of Luhansk would be occupied.

Here, Russia isn’t fighting a campaign of attrition, it’s waging a war of oblivion.

And, for the moment on this front, it is winning.