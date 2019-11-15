"I Never Visited Rishi Kapoor In Hospital": Amitabh Bachchan

“But I am certain, when he went, he must have gone with a gentle smile,” wrote Big B

The most comprehensive memorial of Rishi Kapoor came late Thursday night from the co-star who knew him best – Amitabh Bachchan. Mr Kapoor died on Thursday morning in a Mumbai hospital after losing a battle with cancer. He was 67. When he died, Amitabh Bachchan twice posted and then deleted a tweet – after the second time, the tweet stayed deleted; it was clear that Big B, Rishi Kapoor’s most frequent co-star, was not yet ready to speak. At Mr Kapoor’s funeral held in the afternoon, the Bachchans were represented by Big B’s son Abhishek – the funeral was attended by only a very small group of family and friends to comply with the lockdown.

Much later came Amitabh Bachchan’s eulogy, shared on his blog and on Instagram with a stylized illustration of Rishi Kapoor playing the dafli, capturing an iconic moment from his 1979 film Sargam.

Rishi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan, 77, made movies like Kabhi Kabhie, Amar Akbar Anthony and, most recently, 102 Not Out together. In his post, Big B wrote about his earliest meetings with Mr Kapoor at the family home and at RK Studios; he wrote about Rishi Kapoor’s walk, his dialogue delivery, his ace lip-syncing and his killer sense of humour. Between takes, Rishi Kapoor would produce a pack of cards or a Bagatelle board, Big B wrote.

Amitabh Bachchan also revealed why he never visited Rishi Kapoor when he was in hospital. “I never wanted to see distress on his smiling cherubic face,” Big B wrote in his post, “But I am certain, when he went, he must have gone with a gentle smile.”

Rishi Kapoor did indeed make an exit that was typically him. A family statement after his death said that he had been his jovial and entertaining self to the end and that “he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears.” Amitabh Bachchan’s send-off for his boon companion of so many decades fits perfectly.