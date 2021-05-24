Home

Husband ends hunger strike after 21 days

November 14, 2021 12:41 pm
[Source: BBC]

The husband of British-Iranian detainee Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has ended his hunger strike after 21 days.

Richard Ratcliffe has been protesting outside the Foreign Office, demanding the government does more to secure his wife’s release from Iran.

He said he had promised her he would end the protest, adding their child “needs two parents”, and he would now go to hospital for a full check-up.

Article continues after advertisement

The Foreign Office says it is doing all it can to help Britons held in Iran.

Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been detained in Iran for five years on spying charges and lost an appeal against a second jail sentence in October.

She was arrested there in 2016 while taking the couple’s daughter, Gabriella, to see her family, and was accused of plotting to overthrow the government. She served four years of a five-year sentence in Evin prison in Tehran, and one under house arrest.

Her husband, Richard, began protesting on 24 October, hoping to put pressure on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to meet Iranian delegates at the COP26 climate summit and to demand freedom for Britons detained in Iran.

For the past three weeks, he has been sleeping in a small tent in Whitehall, taking in only liquid.

Mr Ratcliffe said he had started to get pains in his feet overnight and after a chat with his doctor, the decision was made to end the hunger strike.

