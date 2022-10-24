Hurricane Roslyn batters Mexico's Pacific coast

[Photo Credit: BBC News]

A powerful hurricane landed in western Mexico on Sunday, causing heavy rains, flash flooding and landslides.

Roslyn, a category 3 hurricane, came ashore in Nayarit state, with maximum winds of 195km/h (120mph).

The hurricane has since been downgraded to a tropical cyclone and is expected to dissipate overnight.

Images of its aftermath showed flooded roads and upturned vehicles in Nayarit, with collapsed rooves and damaged homes in the worst affected area Tecuala.

Further south along the coast in Sayulita, people were pictured wading through and clearing mud from the streets in the area.

Flash flooding and power outages also hit the town of Puerto Vallarta in neighbouring Jalisco state, but only minor damage was caused, according to the state’s governor.

Enrique Alfaro Ramirez said people who had evacuated the area have since started returning home. Flights have also resumed, he said.

He added, however, that beaches would remain closed for the time being.

Prior to the hurricane’s landfall, more than a dozen municipalities in Nayarit and Jalisco set up emergency shelters for those who had been evacuated.

In May, 11 people were killed after Hurricane Agatha struck southwestern Oaxaca state.

Scientists from the US weather service have predicted a very active hurricane season for this year with above-average numbers of named storms, hurricanes and major hurricanes.