Hurricane Laura's winds batter Louisiana, killing four

BBC
August 28, 2020 7:56 am
More than half a million homes in Louisiana were reported to be without power. [Source: BBC]

Hurricane Laura has struck the US state of Louisiana, causing flash floods, severe damage to buildings and power cuts to more than half a million homes.

It is one of the strongest to ever hit the US Gulf Coast, striking at category four with winds up to 240km/h.

Laura’s storm surge has not reached the levels feared but is still considered life-threatening, and could spread 40 miles inland.

Half a million residents had been told to leave parts of Texas and Louisiana.

The Louisiana Governor said they have had daylight for a couple of hours and it appears there is more structural damage from the wind and a little less flood damage than we anticipated.

He confirmed the first fatality in his state, adding it won’t be the last, although he prays there won’t be more.”

President Donald Trump had spoken to the governors of Texas and Louisiana and encouraged “all in the storm’s path to listen to the safety guidance of state and local officials”.

Laura and another storm, Marco, earlier swept across the Caribbean, killing 24 people.

