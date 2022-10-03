Hurricane Ian death toll climbs to 83, officials defend response

[Source: Reuters]

The death toll from Hurricane Ian climbed past 80 on Sunday as embattled residents in Florida and the Carolinas faced a recovery expected to cost tens of billions of dollars, and some officials faced criticism over their response to the storm.

The death toll was expected to keep rising as floodwaters receded and search teams pushed farther into areas initially cut off from the outside world.

Hundreds of people have been rescued as emergency workers sifted through homes and buildings inundated with water or completely washed away.

At least 85 storm-related deaths have been confirmed since Ian crashed ashore on Florida’s Gulf Coast with catastrophic force last week as a Category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 150 miles per hour