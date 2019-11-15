Hurricane Delta makes landfall in southwestern Louisiana

People in south Louisiana steeled themselves today as Hurricane Delta delivered bands of rain, strong winds and rising water ahead of its expected arrival.

Parts of the state still recovering from a catastrophic hurricane six weeks ago.

In the city of Lake Charles, near where Delta was expected to make landfall, rain pelted the tarp-covered roofs of buildings that Hurricane Laura battered when it barreled through Louisiana in late August, killing at least 27 people.

Forecasters say this storm surge could reach as high as three metres along the Louisiana coast.

With landfall within hours, the National Hurricane Center reported 1.4 metres of storm surge had been measured on the coast east of Cameron.