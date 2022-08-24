Hunt for Olivia Pratt-Korbel gunman

[Source: BBC]

Police are continuing to hunt for the person who shot dead a nine-year-old girl at her home in Liverpool.

Olivia Pratt-Korbel was killed by a masked gunman who had chased an unknown male into a house in the Dovecot area on Monday night.

Merseyside Police has appealed to anyone with information to come forward, including members of Liverpool’s “criminal fraternity”.

Police are reviewing CCTV footage and conducting house-to-house inquiries.

They said the gunman “fired indiscriminately”, hitting Olivia in the chest as she stood behind her mother. Cheryl Korbel was hit in the wrist, and the man in the body, during the shooting in Kingsheath Avenue at about 22:00 BST.