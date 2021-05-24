Hungary's PM to defy EU over immigration law

Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban says his government will defy a European Union ruling and stick by its controversial immigration laws.

Last month the EU’s top court ruled that Hungary’s law criminalising lawyers and activists who help asylum seekers was in breach of European law.

A long-running row over Hungary’s migrant rules means it could miss out on billions of euros in EU cash.

But Mr Orban said Hungary had no plans to change the controversial laws.

Dubbed the “Stop Soros law”, after the billionaire philanthropist the government accuses of supporting Muslim migrants, the 2018 bill outlaws people, and organisations from helping migrants apply for asylum.

It also prevents people from applying for asylum if they arrived from a country where their life was not at risk.