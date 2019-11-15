Hungary's Index journalists walk out over sacking

More than 70 journalists and staff at Hungary’s top news site Index have resigned, accusing the government of launching a bid to destroy or tame their website.

Index is the last of Hungary’s key independent media and editor in chief Szabolcs Dull was fired on Tuesday.

Its journalists said the sacking was “clear interference” and an attempt to apply pressure on the site.

Hours later protesters gathered in Budapest to rally for media freedom.

Over the past decade, supporters of nationalist and conservative Prime Minister Viktor Orban have gradually taken control of Hungary’s independent media. Hungary is ranked 89th out of 180 countries on the Reporters without Borders World Press Freedom Index.