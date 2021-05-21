Home

Hungarian PM Orban defends anti-migrant remarks on UK visit

| @BBCWorld
May 29, 2021 8:18 am
Hungary's Viktor Orban has ended a controversial visit to Boris Johnson [Source: BBC]

Hungary’s Viktor Orban has ended a controversial visit to Boris Johnson by acknowledging he is anti-immigration and standing by an earlier condemnation of Muslim migrants as “invaders”.

He said they had destroyed the border and marched through the country.

Downing Street said the UK prime minister had raised “significant concerns” about media freedom and human rights.

The visit prompted broad criticism from politicians and anti-racism groups.

Mr Johnson’s opponents condemned the talks even before they took place, citing Mr Orban’s treatment of press freedom and democratic values as well as his “Islamophobic” views on Muslim migrants.

But No 10 said Mr Johnson had brought up those issues, including LGBT rights and gender equality. Russia, Belarus and China were also discussed, it said, adding that Mr Orban had been urged to “promote democracy and stability”.

“I said it’s a Western democracy, so it’s the same system as here,” The Hungarian leader told reporters.

The right-wing Hungarian leader has courted China and is a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, choosing to allow Covid-19 vaccinations with Russia’s Sputnik V before it is given approval by the EU’s medicines agency.

Last year he pushed the EU to lift sanctions on Belarus, although he backed this week’s response by EU leaders to the Belarus leader’s decision to force a Ryanair plane to divert and land so that a dissident journalist and his girlfriend could be arrested.

He has praised the UK’s decision to leave the EU, and pulled his ruling Fidesz party out of the the EU’s main centre-right grouping this year, after it was suspended over its human rights record.

