Hundreds test positive for Covid-19 after migrant camp fire

Hundreds of migrants and refugees at a new temporary camp on the Greek island of Lesbos have tested positive for coronavirus, officials say.

More than 240 people returned a positive result after 7,000 tests were conducted at the Kara Tepe camp in recent days.

The new tent city was built after a fire destroyed the overcrowded Moria camp earlier this month.

More than 12,000 people were left homeless by the blaze.

Four Afghan asylum seekers have been charged with starting the fire on 8 September. The Greek government has said they were protesting against lockdown measures introduced after a coronavirus outbreak at the site.