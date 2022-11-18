Hundreds of homes evacuated after tanker crash

undreds of homes were evacuated in Bethlehem []

A middle school campus is being used as a shelter for displaced families.

Hundreds of homes in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, are being evacuated after a gasoline tanker carrying about 6,000 gallons of gasoline and diesel fuel overturned early Thursday, according to police.

Police evacuated residences within a 1,000 foot radius of the overturned truck through reverse 911 calls and officers going door-to-door. The truck driver was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Article continues after advertisement

The Bethlehem Fire Department, Lehigh County Haz-Mat Team, Rapid Response, Department of Environmental Protection, Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, City of Bethlehem Water and Sewer and other agencies are on the scene determining the extent of the spill, assisting with clean up and determining what residences are safe to return to, according to police.

Police said the events leading up to the accident are still under investigation. Clean up will continue throughout the day.

Police have closed off W. Union Boulevard between Pennsylvania Avenue and Beverly Avenue and told residents to avoid the area if possible.

The American Red Cross Greater Pennsylvania Region confirmed they are responding to a “significant fuel oil spill affecting hundreds of homes” in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

A local middle school campus is being used as a shelter for displaced families and are operating on a two-hour delay to opening as a result.