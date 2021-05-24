Home

World

Hundreds of children held by IS in besieged prison in Syria

| @BBCWorld
January 25, 2022 10:06 am
[Source: BBC]

Fears are growing over the fate of hundreds of children believed to be held by jihadist extremists inside a besieged prison in north-east Syria.

Nearly 850 children are inside Ghwayran prison in Hasaka, which was stormed by Islamic State (IS) group fighters on Thursday, triggering days of battles.

On Monday some 300 militants in the prison gave up, security forces said.

Article continues after advertisement

More than 150 people are reported to have been killed since IS launched its raid to try to free jailed fighters.

Thousands of IS suspects are held in prisons run by Kurdish authorities.

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) alliance, supported by US-led coalition forces, fought the IS group after it overran large parts of Syria several years ago and declared its territorial defeat in March 2019.

However IS cells still operate and have mounted strings of deadly attacks against security forces and civilians.

The surprise assault on the prison by more than 100 IS fighters sparked fierce fighting inside and outside the facility, including US-led coalition air strikes.

