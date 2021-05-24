Home

World

Hundreds more evacuated as uncontrolled fires rage

| @BBCWorld
August 9, 2021 8:18 am
Firefighting aircraft dropped water onto the blazes [Source: reuters]

Hundreds more people have been forced to flee their homes in Greece as firefighters struggle to contain huge, days-old, wildfires.

Tourists and locals were evacuated by boat from Evia, the country’s second-largest island, on Sunday.

More than 2,000 people have now been evacuated in total. Houses and power lines have also been destroyed.

While the fire on Evia is the most severe, dozens of smaller blazes are burning around the country.

The fires broke out after the most severe heatwave in 30 years, in which temperatures spiked to 45C (113F).

Heatwaves such as this are becoming more likely and more extreme because of human-induced climate change. The subsequent hot, dry weather is likely to fuel wildfires.

“We have ahead of us another difficult evening, another difficult night,” Civil Protection Deputy Minister Nikos Hardalias said on Sunday.

“On Evia we have two major fire fronts, one in the north and one in the south,” he said, adding that the situation around the capital Athens had improved.

“We are afraid of the danger of flare-ups,” Mr Hardalias warned.

Hundreds of firefighters have been deployed to Evia, and a total of 17 planes and helicopters are being used. The army has also been sent in.

Dramatic footage showed ferries full of people surrounded by the burning landscape and bright red skies.

“I feel angry. I lost my home… nothing will be the same,” one resident, Vasilikia, told Reuters news agency as she boarded a rescue ferry on Sunday.

“It’s a disaster. It’s huge. Our villages are destroyed, there is nothing left from our homes,” she added.

