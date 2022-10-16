Hundreds killed in Nigeria floods, more than 1.4 million displaced

[Source: CNN]

More than 1.4 million people have been displaced and about 500 people have died in some of the worst flooding Nigeria has seen in a decade, the country’s humanitarian ministry said Wednesday.

As of Tuesday, “over 1.4 million persons were displaced, about 500 persons have been reported dead, 790,254 persons moved out of their locations and 1,546 persons were injured,” said Nasir Sani-Gwarzo, permanent secretary of the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, in a statement.

The statement added that 45,249 houses were “totally damaged,” 76,168 hectares of farmlands were partially destroyed and 70,566 hectares of farmlands were completely destroyed.

The latest figures represent a significant increase in casualties and displacements from Nigeria’s devastating flood crisis this year.