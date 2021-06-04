Hundreds arrested in massive global crime sting using messaging app

More than 800 suspected criminals have been arrested worldwide after being tricked into using an FBI-run encrypted messaging app, officials say.

The operation, jointly conceived by Australia and the FBI, saw devices with the ANOM app secretly distributed among criminals, allowing police to monitor their chats about drug smuggling, money laundering and even murder plots.

Officials called it a watershed moment.

Targets included drug gangs and people with links to the mafia.

Drugs, weapons, luxury vehicles and cash were also seized in the operation, which was conducted across more than a dozen countries.

This included eight tonnes of cocaine, 250 guns and more than $US48m ($NZ66m) in various worldwide currencies and cryptocurrencies.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the operation had “struck a heavy blow against organised crime” around the world.