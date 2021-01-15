Home

Hundreds arrested as clashes continue

| @BBCWorld
January 19, 2021 3:32 pm

Police in Tunisia have arrested more than 600 people as a fourth night of violent protests saw protesters return to the streets.

On Monday, crowds of mainly young demonstrators again gathered in the centre of the capital, Tunis, throwing stones and petrol bombs at police.

Security forces responded with tear gas and water cannon.

Article continues after advertisement

Tunisia faces severe economic problems and a third of its young people are unemployed.

The economic crisis has worsened under the pandemic.

