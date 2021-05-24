Home

Huawei executive freed by Canada arrives home in China

September 26, 2021 5:00 am
Ms Meng, pictured on arrival in China, had been accused of fraud by US prosecutors [Source: AFP]

A Chinese tech executive released after being detained in Canada for nearly three years has returned home.

Huawei’s Meng Wanzhou flew to Shenzhen on Saturday evening, hours after two Canadians freed by China had gone back.

In 2018 China accused Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig of espionage, denying detaining them was in retaliation for Ms Meng’s arrest.

The apparent swap brings to an end a damaging diplomatic row between Beijing and the West.

Mr Spavor and Mr Kovrig arrived in the western city of Calgary just before 06:00 local time (12:00 GMT) and were met by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Ms Meng touched down in Shenzhen, China, a couple of hours later, greeted by crowds shouting: “Welcome home Wanzhou!”

She was wanted on charges in the US but was released after a deal between Canada and US prosecutors.

