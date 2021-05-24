Home

World

How the hamburger became an American staple

CNN News
May 4, 2022 8:00 am
Hamburger. [Photo: CNN News]

Whether you’re in the heartland of the United States or halfway across the world, when you crave an American meal, you’re probably sinking your teeth into a hamburger.

While most Americans can’t remember a time without them, hamburgers only started to become widely popular in the United States roughly a century ago.

Few burger restaurants from that era continue to serve burgers made with meat ground fresh daily. Fewer still also serve those burgers the way they were made back in the day.

George Motz, a burger scholar of sorts, has dedicated more than 20 years of his life to travelling across the United States researching hamburgers. After producing, shooting, editing and directing his 2004 documentary film “Hamburger America,” Motz went on to publish a state-by-state burger guide, and later his first cookbook, “The Great American Burger Book,” in 2016.

Most recently, he hosts Burger Scholar Sessions on Complex Media’s “First We Feast,” which is in its fourth season on YouTube.

I like to say I’ve eaten more hamburgers in more places than you have,” Motz said.

We’d have to agree: Motz estimates he’s probably eaten some 20,000 burgers in his life, with no plans to stop anytime soon.

During his travels, Motz has found burger joints that continue to sling their burgers as they did over a century ago.

While such establishments remain few in contrast to their countless fast-food chain counterparts, they hold a key to America’s hamburger history.

