How did Cambodia's cruise ship welcome go wrong?

A former passenger on the cruise ship MS Westerdam who tested positive for the Covid-19 in Malaysia having left the vessel.

This has led to fears that other passengers who have also moved on might have been exposed to the virus.

Efforts are now being made to track down those who have left the ship and Cambodia’s decision to let the vessel dock – a move praised by the World Health Organization (WHO) – is now being questioned.

Article continues after advertisement

An outbreak on another cruise ship, the Diamond Princess which is quarantined off Japan, is the biggest infection cluster outside China with more than 500 confirmed cases.

The Westerdam was taking 1,455 passengers and 802 crew on a cruise around Asia.

It was heading to Japan, but was turned away. No-one on board was feeling unwell but the ship had previously docked in Hong Kong, which has been badly hit by the virus. That was enough to spark worries the virus could have found its way on board.