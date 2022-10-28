How Brazil's election campaign turned ugly

[Source: BBC]

Brazilians will vote on Sunday in the second and final round of presidential elections. Polls suggest former leftist leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is ahead of his far-right rival – the current president Jair Bolsonaro. But after the first round was closer than expected, some say that doesn’t tell the whole story.

“I don’t believe in the polls,” says Janaina Devaney, a party shop owner in one of Sao Paulo’s smarter neighbourhoods.

As she pumps up balloons for a client, gospel tunes are blaring out of a speaker by the till. Janaina is an evangelical Christian and she cites Jair Bolsonaro’s family values as one of the main reasons she wants him to win.

“The streets say the exact opposite of the polls,” she says. “I go to the demonstrations and they are peaceful. It’s beautiful, the green and yellow colours [of the Brazilian flag], families, children, babies in buggies. If you just looked at the demonstrations across Brazil, you’d see it’s so different.”

But if the polls are correct, then it’s not Bolsonaro but Lula who will take the presidency on Sunday. The latest Datafolha poll showed Lula with 53% of valid votes and Bolsonaro with 47%.