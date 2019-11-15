Houthis blamed for attack on military parade

A missile strike that targeted a military parade in southern Yemen has killed at least five people.

The attack came at the end of a graduation ceremony for recruits to the Security Belt forces – a powerful organisation backed by the United Arab Emirates – in the town of al-Dhalea.

Security Belt are part of the coalition that has fought with Yemen’s government against the Houthi rebels.

Officials have blamed the Houthis for the attack on the parade.