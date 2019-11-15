Home

Houses buried in Gjerdrum village near Oslo

| @BBCWorld
December 31, 2020 12:10 pm
[Source: BBC]

A landslide in a Norwegian village has buried homes under dark mud, injuring 10 people – one seriously – and leaving 11 missing.

Rescue workers are continuing to search for those missing, who include children, in the village of Gjerdrum, 25km (15 miles) north-east of the capital, Oslo.

About 900 people have so far been evacuated from the village.

Police said some people were feared to be trapped in mud and debris.

The landslide began during the early hours of Wednesday, with residents calling emergency services and telling them that their houses were moving, police said.

On Wednesday afternoon two more houses collapsed into the crater formed by the landslide, while others remained perched precariously on its lip.

Prime Minister Erna Solberg said the situation was still so unstable that only rescues by helicopter could be carried out.

