Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds
Full Coverage

World

House votes to avert rail strike, impose deal on unions

Associated Press

December 1, 2022 8:20 am

The U.S. House moved urgently to head off the looming nationwide rail strike on Wednesday.

They passed a bill that would bind companies and workers to a proposed settlement that was reached in September but rejected by some of the 12 unions involved.

The measure passed by a vote of 290-137 and now heads to the Senate. If approved there, it will be signed by President Joe Biden, who urged the Senate to act swiftly.

Article continues after advertisement

“Without the certainty of a final vote to avoid a shutdown this week, railroads will begin to halt the movement of critical materials like chemicals to clean our drinking water as soon as this weekend,” Biden said. “Let me say that again: without action this week, disruptions to our auto supply chains, our ability to move food to tables, and our ability to remove hazardous waste from gasoline refineries will begin.”

Business groups including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the American Farm Bureau Federation have warned that halting rail service would cause a $2 billion per day hit to the economy.

The bill would impose a compromise labor agreement brokered by the Biden administration that was ultimately voted down by four of the 12 unions representing more than 100,000 employees at large freight rail carriers. The unions have threatened to strike if an agreement can’t be reached before a Dec. 9 deadline.

Lawmakers from both parties expressed reservations about overriding the negotiations. And the intervention was particularly difficult for Democratic lawmakers who have traditionally sought to align themselves with the politically powerful labor unions that criticized Biden’s move to intervene in the contract dispute and block a strike.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi responded to that concern by adding a second vote Wednesday that would add seven days of paid sick leave per year for rail workers covered under the agreement. However, it will take effect only if the Senate goes along and passes both measures. The House passed the sick leave measure as well, but by a much narrower margin, 221-207, as Republicans overwhelmingly opposed it, indicating that prospects for passage of that add-on are slim in the evenly divided Senate.

The call for more paid sick leave was a major sticking point in the talks. The railroads say the unions have agreed in negotiations over the decades to forgo paid sick time in favor of higher wages and strong short-term disability benefits.

The head of the Association of American Railroads trade group said Tuesday that railroads would consider adding paid sick time in the future, but said that change should wait for a new round of negotiations instead of being added now, near the end of three years of contract talks.

The unions maintain that railroads can easily afford to add paid sick time at a time when they are recording record profits. Several of the big railroads involved in these contract talks reported more than $1 billion profit in the third quarter.

“Quite frankly, the fact that paid leave is not part of the final agreement between railroads and labor is, in my opinion, obscene,” said Rep. Jim McGovern, D-Mass. “It should be there and I hope it will be there at the end of this process.”

Most rail workers don’t receive any paid sick time but they do have short-term disability benefits that kick in after as little as four days and can replace some of their income for a year or more. Rail workers do receive vacation and personal leave days, but workers say it’s difficult to use those for illnesses because they must typically be approved far ahead of time.

Republicans also voiced support for the measure to block the strike, but criticized the Biden administration for turning to Congress to “step in to fix the mess.”

“They’ve retreated in failure and they kicked this problem to Congress for us to decide,” said Rep. Sam Graves, R-Mo.

Republicans criticized Pelosi’s decision to add the sick leave bill to the mix. They said the Biden administration’s own special board of arbitrators recommended higher wages to compensate the unions for not including sick time in its recommendations.

“Why do we even have the system set up the way it is if Congress is going to come in and make changes to all of the recommendations?” Graves said.

Pelosi sought to position Democrats and the Biden administration as defenders of unions and slammed the rail companies, saying they’ve slashed jobs, increased worker hours and cut corners on safety. But she said Congress needed to intervene.

“Families wouldn’t be able to buy groceries or life-saving medications because it would be even more expensive and perishable goods would spoil before reaching shelves,” Pelosi said.

The compromise agreement that was supported by the railroads and a majority of the unions provides for 24% raises and $5,000 in bonuses retroactive to 2020 along with one additional paid leave day. The raises would be the biggest rail workers have received in more than four decades. Workers would have to pay a larger share of their health insurance costs, but their premiums would be capped at 15% of the total cost of the insurance plan. The agreement did not resolve workers’ concerns about schedules that make it hard to take a day off and the lack of more paid sick time.

On several past occasions, Congress has intervened in labor disputes by enacting legislation to delay or prohibit railway and airline strikes.

Voter turnout could be as low as 50 percent

New fuel prices to kick in from today

NFP and People’s Alliance show a united front in Labasa

FijiFirst policies not for Elections

Work to better internet connectivity continues

2012 tragical landslide still traumatizes mother

Fiji Police Force an apolitical institution says ACP Khan

ACCF compensates Indonesian family

MOU for research collaboration signed

22 percent decrease in postal ballot applications

Stability, security, and equality need to continue: Bainimarama

Remodeled Sevens Series from 2023

Alan Menken on ‘Aladdin’ turning 30 and the journey of an animated classic

House votes to avert rail strike, impose deal on unions

Prince William's Kensington Palace Condemns "Disappointing" Comments From King Charles' Staff Member

Ukraine's first lady Olena Zelenska calls for action on sexual violence in Ukraine war

Mr Nitro kept on his feet by new players

Former Chinese leader dies aged 96

Students killed as bomb blast hits Afghan school

Jackson Owens sets sights on collaboration with Calvin Harris

Australia shock Denmark 1-0 to waltz into World Cup last 16

Tunisia fail to advance despite 1-0 win over much-changed France

It's 20 years since pop greats were born on Popstars The Rivals

Netherlands wants nothing less than the trophy

Author warns about 'epidemic of self-censorship'

Fijiana targets top prize

Unity Fiji Party is capable of reducing living costs

Bale vows to continue playing for Wales

Party proposes radical economic policies

RBF launches Central Securities Depository

Former Australian PM censured over secret Ministries

"Terryfying'scam advert targets aspiring models

China sends new crew to Tiangong space station

Police officers urged to maintain momentum

Truth About Those Harry Styles and Kendall Jenner Romance Rumors

CCF MOU to polish research activities: Shandil

Virginia Walmart mass shooting survivor files $50M lawsuit

Kim and Kanye reach divorce settlement

China plans 'crackdown' after Covid protests

Senegal next for England

Over 77, 000 registered voters for Pre-Poll

We want to win majority seats: Rabuka

Pearls named for Nations Cup in Singapore

Political parties using race and religion should be rejected: Damodar

FICAC to be reformed: Narube

Inaugural Community Games in Central Division

New Generation aims for three seats

Never-before-seen artefacts in Museum exhibition

Oath Keepers founder convicted of sedition in U.S. Capitol attack plot

Kylie Jenner Responds to Claim She Posted Pics of Her Kids to "Cover Up for Balenciaga"

RBF launches Central Securities Depository

Tui Cakau desperate for power: Raimuria

Twitter rolls back COVID misinformation policy

Tears, no fears for Senegal after advancing into knockout phase

The Block NZ won’t return in 2023 due to ‘challenging housing market

Land, religion and status are protected: Koroilavesau

Routine operations will increase: ACP Khan

Police look for missing teen

COVID-19 nasal sprays may one day prevent and treat infection

Top Gun, Die Hard and Walker Texas Ranger actor Clarence Gilyard Jnr dead at 66

Rashford double downs Wales and sends England into last 16

Make history or you will be forgotten says Saudi coach Renard

Joy in Senegal as team reach World Cup last 16

Pulisic sends fired-up U.S. to last 16 in simmering contest with Iran

Senate to vote on landmark bill to protect same-sex marriage

Ecuador fans proud of "La Tri" despite World Cup elimination

Janusz Walus stabbed in South African prison

Late Stanford Goalie Katie Meyer's Family Suing University for Wrongful Death

IMF head urges China to end mass lockdowns

Hailey Bieber says she has an ovarian cyst that’s ‘the size of an apple’

Kyiv says it ‘won’t let Putin steal Christmas’ as Russian attacks threaten bleak winter in Ukraine

Bese excited for Fijiana 7s debut

Saneem clarifies pre-poll confusion

Don’t vote along the lines of racism: Bainimarama

Bulitavu apologizes for past mistakes

Narube says his party is clean

Nato pledges to provide more weapons and fix power grid

Delivery of PA’s manifesto questioned

Takayawa aims to increase youth representation

Will Smith says bottled rage led him to slap Chris Rock at the Oscars

Bainimarama questions Rabuka’s achievements

Empowering women is crucial: Akbar

Gakpo on target again as Dutch beat Qatar to top Group A

Chinese envoy bestowed a medal

Koulibaly strike sends Senegal into last 16 with Ecuador win

Row over Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid's comment

SDL government was corrupt and racist: Bainimarama

France looking to strike the right balance for Tunisia game

Postal voters cannot vote at polling stations: Saneem

FASANOC’s ACE program reaches the outskirts

NPC winger to debut for All Blacks 7s

Chaudhry claims first coup sparked instability

Trudeau pledges support for First Nation rocked by stabbings

Pastor taps into politics

Cybercrime workshop underway in Nadi

‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ wins at Gotham Awards

PM Modi looms large in India state polls

Desperation and defiance on show in Kherson

Erupting Hawaii volcano spurs warning for people to prepare

Super Mario Bros. Movie Announces Full Trailer Release Date

Helena Bonham Carter voices support for JK Rowling and Johnny Depp

Golden era of UK-China relations is over

Marvel’s Avengers’ Winter Soldier Skins Pay Homage to Bucky’s Most Iconic Stories

WHO to use ‘mpox’ instead of monkeypox to avoid stigma, racism

Strong start vital for Fiji 7s

15 years of stable leadership: Bainimarama

Fiji football fraternity mourns loss of Pillay

Man arrested for alleged robbery

Alleged trespasser lands in hospital

Nadi man missing at sea

Veterans Messi and Lewandowski face off for knockout berth

RFMF officers to do civilian work: Chaudhry

Shrek Spinoff Puss in Boots 2 Scores Shockingly High With Critics and Audiences

Dua Lipa is granted Albanian citizenship

Off-cut ballot papers shredded and stored: SoE

PSGDN applauds the first LGBTQI candidate

Philippines sees a pandemic boom in child sex abuse

Faith setting fundamental in preventing violence: Reverend Lomaloma

How Sonic Frontiers Sets Up a Sequel

My first goal could have been Ronaldo's, says Portugal's Fernandes

Cyber Monday deals lure in consumers amid high inflation

China protests highlight Xi's COVID policy dilemma - to walk it back or not

Jay Leno performing at California comedy club, two weeks after burn accident

Iran’s supreme leader praises paramilitary for crackdown on ‘rioters’ and ‘thugs’

Cardi B Called Out Over Uncredited Simpsons Fan Art Recreation

Juventus Chairman Agnelli resigns with entire board

Landslide on Italian island of Ischia kills at least 8

Jennifer Grey promises other ‘Dirty Dancing’ characters in sequel

John Ridley's Black Panther Teams With Namor to Fight the Avengers

Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski spotted at Knicks game

Gaslighting is Merriam-Webster’s word of the year for 2022

Musk feuds with Apple over Twitter advertising

Great Barrier Reef should be placed on the ‘in danger’ list

FEO concludes ballot paper production

Police to beef up operations in December

Access to basic services, a challenge for people living with disabilities

Port of Suva wins award for Oceania’s best cruise terminal

Portugal beat Uruguay 2-0 to become third team into last 16

China’s Xi faces threat from public anger over ‘zero COVID’

Man City to host Chelsea in big FA Cup third round clash

Protester runs onto pitch during Portugal v Uruguay

Rolls-Royce successfully tests hydrogen-powered jet engine

Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford star in explosive trailer for ‘Yellowstone’

US eyes long-range rockets for Ukraine as arms supplies dwindle

F&P Healthcare first half profit falls 57 pc after Covid-driven rush

Extras wanted for Bay of Islands scenes in Hollywood star Jason Momoa’s new series

China eases COVID rules after nationwide protests, keeps wider COVID-zero strategy

Change to address social issues: Chaudhry

Fijians urged not to believe in lies

Important week for election says Saneem

Late Casemiro strike sends Brazil into last 16

FEO issues notice to a Facebook Account

Wilson raring to wear national sevens jumper

Kim Kardashian Breaks Silence on Balenciaga's Controversial Ad Campaign

I left NFP on good terms: Charan Jeath Singh

World's largest active volcano Mauna Loa starts to erupt in Hawaii

Postal ballots still being dispatched: Saneem

Students to fill out form for bus fare assistance

Keeping Savusavu clean project gets underway

Ghana hold off South Korea in five-goal thriller

Aboubakar rescues Cameroon in 3-3 draw with Serbia

Fijian Drua expects tougher season

Uniting to oppose Japanese plan to dump nuclear waste in Pacific

Dirty politics used to sway votes say FijiFirst candidates

US Soccer show support for Iranian protesters by removing emblem

Bainimarama takes a swipe at Rabuka

The teamwork required to take Fiji forward: Kumar

Tower Pacific to continue investment

Team Fiji CdM raises concerns ahead of 2023 Pacific Games

Milestone achievement in modernizing Fiji’s Payment System

Clashes in Brussels after Morocco beat Belgium

Germans go back to basics to get back on track at World Cup

Small plane crashes into power lines

Wastewater network affected by FOG

MSAF workshop focuses on ship safety project

Banderas thinks Tom Holland would be a great Zorro in a reboot

Crowd angered by lockdowns calls for China’s Xi to step down

Belgium vs Morocco World Cup match triggers riots in Brussels

Zelenskiy warns Ukraine to brace for more Russian attacks

Drua reveals development squad

Comparison with Biman and Rabuka ‘an insult’: Bainimarama

SODELPA criticizes bigotry articles

Efforts to reduce inmate numbers from Tailevu

Rashford responds to England fans’ jeers

Five new players for Drua

FA to extend carbon emission project to other airports

Is Raven-Symoné Ready for a Cheetah Girls Reunion? She Says…

Year 13 external examination begins

Municipal Councils urged to develop resilience plans

China Covid protests spread to major cities

Madonna shares rare photo with all six of her children at Thanksgiving

Germany breath life into World Cup campaign

PM Jacinda Ardern denies government soft on crime

Bird flu prompts slaughter of 1.8M chickens in Nebraska

There are signs that Russians may abandon the Zaporizhzhia power plant

White House denounces Trump's dinner with white nationalist Nick Fuentes

Irene Cara dies at 63

Man assaults officer after driving erratically through Auckland’s Mission Bay

Ukraine nuclear boss says he sees signs Russia may leave occupied plant

Derenalagi glad to be back