House to vote on sending Trump impeachment articles to Senate

The US House of Representatives will vote on Wednesday on sending articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the Senate, Democrats say.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told fellow Democrats she would also name the House managers who will prosecute the case against Mr Trump in the Senate trial.

Mrs Pelosi has been withholding the articles of impeachment in a row with Republicans over allowing witnesses.

Mr Trump was impeached by the Democratic-led House last month.

His political trial by the Senate will be only the third ever of a US president.

Mr Trump’s fellow Republicans control the chamber 53-47, and are all but certain to acquit him.