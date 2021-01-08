Home

Trump becomes the first US President to be impeached twice

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
January 14, 2021 11:10 am
[Source: CNN]

US President Donald Trump will go down in history as the first President to be impeached twice during his term in office.

The latest impeachment by Members of Congress is based on a charge of “incitement of insurrection” for his role in last week’s deadly riot in the US Capitol that claimed five lives.

10 Republicans sided with the Democrats in the 232 votes to impeach the President while 197 voted against.

Trump faces the possibility of being barred from ever holding public office again if he is convicted after a trial in the Senate.

He is set to leave the White House by January 20th when President-elect Joe Biden will be inaugurated into office.

Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi had pleaded with Republicans and Democrats for a moment of self-reflection before the vote today.

Pelosi in her address had labeled Trump a danger to the US.

