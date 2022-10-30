Horror as nearly 150 die in Seoul district

[Photo Ctredit: BBC News]

At least 149 people have died in a crash as huge Halloween crowds surged into a narrow street in South Korea’s capital, Seoul, officials say.

At least 76 were injured in the incident in the Itaewon nightlife area which was holding its first unmasked Halloween celebrations since Covid.

Reports describe a desperate scene of people caught up in the crush piling on top of each other.

The cause of the disaster is still being investigated.

After holding an emergency meeting, South Korea’s President, Yoon Suk-yeol, ordered a task force to be set up to help treat the injured.

He also launched an investigation into the cause of the crush.

Several world leaders have expressed their condolences. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and French President Emmanuel Macron said their thoughts were with the people of South Korea.

The EU’s chief diplomat, Josep Borrell, said he was deeply saddened and the US national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, pledged American support.