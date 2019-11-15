Hopes fade in search for survivor

Hopes are fading in Beirut that anyone will be found beneath the rubble of a building destroyed in last month’s explosion, following two days of search efforts.

Rescue workers began looking through the debris after sensor equipment detected possible signs of life.

But Chilean rescuers ended a second day of searching without any results.

Beirut held a minute’s silence on Friday to mark a month since the explosion, which killed almost 200.

Thousands more were injured by the blast, which happened when 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate detonated.

There has been outrage that so much hazardous material was stored unsafely in a warehouse in the city’s port, close to many residential areas.

The Lebanese government’s resignation shortly afterwards failed to pacify protesters, who clashed with police in the city for several nights.

One month on, seven people are still missing, according to Lebanese officials.