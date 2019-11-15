Hope as Italy records first fall in active virus cases

The number of people officially identified as infected with coronavirus in Italy has fallen for the first time since the country’s outbreak began, authorities have said.

As of Monday, there were 108,237 people either being treated in hospital or recovering at home, 20 fewer than the previous day.

Authorities say the small but symbolic drop is a “positive development”.

Italy’s lockdown continues until 3 May but some businesses have reopened.

They include bookshops, stationers and shops selling children’s clothes, as officials see how social distancing measures can be safely applied.

Italy has the third-highest number of COVID-19 cases in the world after Spain and the US. On Sunday, the increase of active positive cases in the country was 486.