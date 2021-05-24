Hong Kong's Tiananmen Square statue removed

A famous statue at the University of Hong Kong commemorating the Tiananmen Square massacre has been removed.

Construction workers worked overnight behind plastic barriers to dismantle the 8m (26ft) copper statue.

The statue, called the Pillar of Shame, shows piled-up corpses to commemorate pro-democracy protesters killed by Chinese authorities in 1989.

Article continues after advertisement

The university ordered its removal in October, “based on the latest risk assessment and legal advice”.

The artwork – which features dozens of twisted bodies and anguished faces – was one of Hong Kong’s few remaining public memorials to the Tiananmen Square crackdown in Beijing.

China forbids any public recognition of the massacre. Beijing has recently moved to silence opposition to its rule in Hong Kong.