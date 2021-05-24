Home

Hong Kong: University orders Tiananmen statue's removal

BBC NEWS
October 9, 2021 9:37 am

The University of Hong Kong has said a statue commemorating the Tiananmen Square massacre must be removed.

The Pillar of Shame depicts dozens of torn and twisted bodies and was at the forefront of vigils held in the city to commemorate the 1989 crackdown.

The university said the decision was “based on the latest risk assessment and legal advice” without expanding on this explanation.

Beijing has recently moved to silence opposition to its rule in Hong Kong.

Tiananmen is still a heavily censored topic in modern China. The anniversary was marked annually in Hong Kong until it was banned by authorities in 2020, citing Covid measures.

Earlier this year, nine pro-democracy activists were sentenced to between six and 10 months in prison for taking part in the banned 2020 vigil

Pillar of Shame, by Danish sculptor Jens Galschiot, has been on display at the university’s campus for 24 years.

 

